Celebrated Ghanaian reggae/dancehall artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr. popularly known as Shatta Wale has expressed his admiration for an unemployed man who returned over GH¢100,000 to its owner.

Dela Anim found the cash when he picked a taxi at Nima to Abossey Okai in Accra.

Without telling the taxi driver, he brought the money to Adom FM studios to help him find the owner.

Aside the money, Dela said he found a key, list, and an ID card in the bag, which he believes will help identify the rightful owner.

Asked why he did not keep the money given the prevailing economic crisis and being unemployed, Dela said he was influenced by his life principles.

The gesture, according to the On God hitmaker, touched his heart.

“I was touched by God to help the man. This is what I’ve been preaching to Shatta Movement.”

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, the Shatta Movement boss pledged to gift Dela a brand new car from his Shaxi Company.

The Bulletproof crooner also promised the Good Samaritan a job and GH¢3,000.

Check out his reaction:

If Ghanaians will be truthful like this , Good people will always approach them ..I AM SO TOUCHED GUYS 🥲🙏



Please guys tag @Adom1063fm and let them know I am sending 3000ghc to this good Samaritan of a driver and also Employ him to work with shaxi if he only he is a… https://t.co/BWtRNdGbm8 — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) October 11, 2023

ALSO READ: