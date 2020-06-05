Entertainment critic, Arnold Asamoah Baidoo, says he is convinced Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, needs the services of a psychologist in these times.

Answering a question on Showbiz Now on Joy Prime on what he thinks about Shatta Wale considering a time with a psychologist, he opined that, though it’s a difficult thing to say or suggest because of the way people perceive the idea of seeing a psychologist in Ghana, he would advise Shatta Wale and his handlers to try and let the artiste speak to a psychologist.

This is because he thinks it is weird for one person to have issues with almost every one he deals with and as such, it will be prudent for the artiste to sit down, reflect and assess himself and eventually speak to someone.

