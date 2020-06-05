Portuguese SuperLig giants, Benfica and FC Porto, have expressed their interest in signing Ghanaian youngster Abdul Mumin.

Mumin, who is currently with Danish side FC Nordsjaelland, is being watched by many clubs following his impressive outings in the SuperLiga.

Scottish champions Celtic and English Premier League side Brighton have all expressed interest with the latest to do so coming from Benfica and FC Porto.

It is reported that the 22-year-old rejected January bids from French side Strasbourg and Belgian outfit Zulte-Waregem.

However, he has signed a one-month contract extension with FC Nordsjaelland which runs till the end of the season.

The former Right to Dream player is a top target of many clubs and is highly tipped to make a move when the season comes to an end.