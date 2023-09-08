Shatta Wale and Medikal have set aside a day to pray for Ghana’s music industry as part of activities for their Freedom Wave Festival slated for 20th-25th December, 2023.

As indicated on the promotional flyer of the event, the two artistes and their fans will pray for the industry on December 23, 2023 at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Other activities for the 5-day festival include arrival of regional fan bases, exhibition of Shatta Movement merchandise, pre-concert with new artistes, dress rehearsal for artiste and the main concert itself.

Previously known as the Freedom Wave Concert, the two artistes, with the addition of other activities and four more days to the event, have upgraded to a festival.

Shatta Wale and Medikal held the first edition of the Freedom Wave Concert in 2021 after both of had an encounter with the law which landed them in jail.

They followed it up with the second edition in 2022. The duo received plaudits from eventgoers for filling the 40,000 capacity stadium.

Shatta Wale and Medikal for the past few years have declared their undying support for each other and have in tandem with this, done joint projects including the ‘Cross Roads’ album.