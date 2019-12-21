It was a lovely sight to behold as dancehall act, Shatta Wale, gives away cars and other valuables to his loyal fans.

The event came off at Efia Odo’s South Africa wine show where scores of Shatta Movement fans were seen taking photos with their King.

According to Shatta Wale, that was his little way of appreciating them for pushing his works on many platforms available to them and also pledging their allegiance to the brand.

SEE THIS:

In the video, the ‘Already’ hitmaker could be seen calling out members which included bloggers, policemen, students, media men among others who were present to grace the show.

Shatta Wale had already given out two cars to his loyal fans before the mini ‘Thank You’ occasion that happened at the South Africa wine shop.

After the event , he took to his Facebook page to thank all those who made an effort to come and support him.