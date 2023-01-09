Dancehall Artiste, Charles Nii Armah Mensah, popularly known as Shatta Wale, appears to be in support of the controversial video shoot at the Jubilee House by American rapper, Meek Mill.

He said anyone who is against the shooting of the video at the Jubilee House is a “villager.”

A teaser of Meek Mill’s music video on Twitter shows some parts of the Jubilee House including the podium of President Nana Akufo-Addo featured in the video.

The content of the video has since generated conversations on Twitter with many Ghanaians condemning the act.

They believe the act by the American rapper has made the Jubilee House now unsecured instead of it being the highest security zone in the country.

However, Shatta Wale in a Twitter post on Monday said “you wan go America go take pictures for White House. You say ‘year of return’ and your own black brother come shoot video as he return home you bore. You are a villager trust me!!!”