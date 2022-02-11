Michelle Diamond, popularly known as Michy, says she is no longer in talking terms with her ex lover dancehall artiste Shatta Wale.

According to her, they are more like strangers now, adding that they have nothing to speak about, and she prefers the relationship in that direction.

Speaking in an interview on Daybreak Hitz on Hitz FM, she said: “We have no business, so it’s okay, I actually like it this way. Whether we speak or not, I’m happy, he’s happy, my child is happy, that is very important to me.”

According to Michy, her past relationship has thought her great lessons in life and that truly served a purpose.

“We have to know this is life; not everything will work out, not everyone is supposed to remain in your life. But, on the other hand, some people come to teach you great lessons,” she noted.

Shatta Wale and Michy broke up in January 2019 after he had proposed to her a month prior during his Reign concert. They have a six-year-old son, Majesty.

In the interview, she admitted that it hasn’t been all rosy being a mother, adding that, she is putting in her best to make her son happy.

“They don’t give you a manual to be a mum, so I was trying to figure it out; it was crazy for me,” Michy said.

“Responsibilities like taking care of children is not something anybody should draw your attention to. I am dying if I can’t see my son smile; it’s a feeling that should be there. If it’s not there, it shouldn’t be forced,” she added.

