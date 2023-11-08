The Office of the President has today announced the appointment of Mr Geffy Zialor as the Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Public Transport Corporation (SPTC).

Mr Zialor started his career with SPTC in November 2019, as a Technical Advisor. He has held several senior positions within the Company.

Mr Zialor has over 24 years of working experience in the private sector and the public service.

Since January 2023, he has been the Acting Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation.

Mr Zialor’s appointment as CEO is a 3-year period, effective from the 1st November, 2023.

