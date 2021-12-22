In winter, sex instinctively gets sexier and hotter.

As the nights grow longer, getting snuggly in between the sheets is much more satisfying and pleasurable.

But did you know that there is a way to increase ‘the’ pleasure during winters and i.e. by having sex in the right positions? It’s tricky but getting adventurous is the key to warming up the chilly nights.



So, we have rounded up the best sex positions you can cosy up with some action in this cold weather.

Missionary



Always rely on the basic and classic. This good-old sex position is always comfortable and amazing. You can keep the blankets over you so that you and your partner are warm enough while having the time of your lives.



Spooning



Lay your partner close to you and spoon. There is nothing more erotic than naked bodies rubbing against each other. It’ll make you feel protected, snuggly and warm.

69



Get adventurous and try going 69. While you both sense the unexplored pleasures, teasing each other could prove to be more fun than the usual sex positions!

Shower sex



A warm, hot shower can do the trick. The therapeutic sound of water showering on your bodies and steaming water fogging up the surroundings, it cannot get hotter than this!

Woman-on-top



Letting your woman take control is the hottest thing during winters. She knows how to play around with blankets and you too. Trust the lady.

Wrapped lotus



This can be the best way to feel comfortable during winters. Get your partner to sit and then climb onto their lap. Wrap your arms and legs around them and go for the finish line. There is nothing warmer than a tight hug while experiencing an orgasm.

Hot dog



Being on all fours isn’t really the best position during winters when it’s chilly outside. Instead, if your partner gets close to you and leans forward while doing it the doggy-style. It’ll make you both feel the warmth and pleasure.

Legs above the shoulder



Place your legs on your partner’s shoulder while lying down. This position will create much-needed heat between you and your partner, all the while pleasuring you both as well.