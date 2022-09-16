SES HD PLUS Ghana, the country’s premium high-definition satellite broadcast service provider, on Thursday launched its ‘Ɔrekɔdo Double Double’ promotion.

This is to allow TV audiences to enjoy the upcoming world football tournament in high-definition (HD) quality and also stand the chance to win 1,700 exciting rewards including an all-expense paid trip to Dubai in December 2022 for three HD+ subscribers and their partners.

Additionally, there are 65” smart TV sets, household appliances and other exciting prizes to be won by participating customers in two draws.

The promotion will run on the Caritas Lottery Platform of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) till 5th December 2022 with a mini and final draw on 24th October and 15th December respectively.

To qualify for any of the draws, new subscribers have to purchase HD+ Decoders bearing the promotion’s sticker at any authorised dealer store or Electroland outlet nationwide within the promotion window.

Existing HD+ subscribers and users of other HD+ Decoders without the promotion stickers are required to have an active commercial subscription of 3 months and above during the promotion period.

Upon meeting the minimum requirements, participants are to dial 8448# to register and follow the prompts to stand a chance to win big.

Speaking at the launch, Theodore Asampong, CEO of SES HD PLUS Ghana said “we are collaborating with our broadcast partners to provide Ghanaians with a platform to watch the world’s biggest football tournament in high definition pictures just as we did for the 2021 African Cup of Nations this year and the UEFA Euro 2020.

“On HD+ you win “ double-double” because you enjoy the live football matches “FeeliFeeli” in HD as if you are in Qatar and also get the chance to win an all-expense paid trip with your partner to Dubai for the Christmas holidays; an offer comparable to none currently on the free-to-air TV market. We are excited about this initiative and the many offers we give to Ghanaian homes”.

The HD+ Decoder offers features that gives viewers control over their TV viewing moments such as the ability to pause, record and reverse live TV.

Viewers can also watch TV on the go via the My HD PLUS app on mobile phones and tablets with free data that HD+ provides every month to users of the app. New HD+ Decoders need to be activated on any mobile network by dialling *879# to unlock the HD viewing experience.

Existing HD+ subscribers can continue to enjoy the HD+ FeeliFeeli Experience by subscribing for a package via the HD+ USSD code for GHS25 monthly, GHS 60 quarterly and GHS210 annually.

The HD+ Decoder also delivers over 100 channels in SD for free and in addition provides superior features such as a 7-day electronic programming guide, Parental Access Control and Logical Channel Numbering system which makes it easier to locate channels since all channels have been assigned a permanent number and arranged according to genres.