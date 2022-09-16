Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu, has admitted that Great Olympics are a good side but his side will end their dominance on Sunday.

The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat to Aduana Stars in their opener against Aduana Stars last weekend at the Nana Agyemang Badu Park in Dormaa.

In the matchday 2 games of the 2022/23 Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak will host their city rivals at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The Rainbow Club has not recorded a win against the Wonder Club in their last four games played.

But ahead of the game, Boadu won a treble in his first season with Hearts of Oak and said the two-time Ghana Premier League champions are a good side but they will secure all three points.

READ ALSO

“Results against Great Olympics in recent times have not been good but I promise a good game,” he told Asempa FM.

“Great Olympics are a good team with good players but we will beat them to secure all three points.

“It was unfortunate we lost to Aduana Stars but at home against Olympics, we will beat them,” he added.

The much-anticipated game has been scheduled to kick off at 15:00GMT.