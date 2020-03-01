JoyNews’ award-winning documentary series, hotline would premier ‘serving the witches’, a fresh documentary that lifts the veil off the world of hundreds of children trapped in a life of bondage in Ghana’s witches’ camps.

The documentary, produced by JoyNews documentary filmmaker Justice Baidoo was filmed in two out of the country’s remaining camps for witches in northern Ghana.

“This has been a very revealing experience. I’ve been filming in witches camps since 2017 and thought I was familiar with the story of the inmates who live in them but the things I’ve seen while working on this new project has shocked me. Unfortunately, this part of the story has been missing in the coverage and this is the void that we hope this film fills”.

The documentary runs on all of JoyNews platforms on TV, radio (JOY FM) and on myjoyonline.com.

The Super Morning Show would play the documentary at 8:45 am with JoyNews showing it after Prime news at 8:30.

Watch the trailer to the documentary in the featured video above.