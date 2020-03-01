Ghana striker, Jordan Ayew has become the first player outside the EPL top four clubs to score in eight games with his team not losing.

Jordan scored the only goal of the game on Sunday as his the Eagles went away to beat Brighton by a lone goal.

The 28-year-old has seven goals for the Eagles in the ongoing season.

No player outside the traditional Premiership top four (Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal and Liverpool) has scored eight league goals with his club not losing any of them.

7 – Jordan Ayew has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season; his joint-most in a single campaign, along with 2015-16 and 2017-18. Breakthrough. pic.twitter.com/Q3JUIOyXQr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) February 29, 2020

After the win, manager of the side, Roy Hogdson hailed Ayew’s impact on the Palace team.

“His contribution without goals is enormous: that work rate, that desire, that constant thorn in the opposing team’s defence and also the fact that when we lose the ball he’s so quick to get back in position and help us defensively.”

Jordan’s goals this season have won Crystal Palace 12 points.