SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 20 action from the 2022-23 Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 27 to Monday 30 January 2023.

The top clash from Serie A in this round is the meeting of Napoli and Roma at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the evening of Sunday 29 January. Known as the Derby del Sole or the Derby del Sud (Derby of the Sun or Derby of the South), this clash pits together a Partenopei side chasing the title, while the Giallorossi’s hopes are for a top-four finish.

Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti recently praised Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen for the way he has added a motivational and leadership role to his ability to rack up goals aplenty.

“He has a way of staying on the field where he takes on all the responsibility and uses all the characteristics he needs in these games,” said Spalletti. “Lately he is paying more attention to the movements to be coordinated with the whole team. There are many leaders who are silent too, but this is what it’s about.”

The round opens on Friday with Bologna and Lecce hosting Spezia and Salernitana respectively, while the pick of Saturday’s matches will see Internazionale head to the Giovanni Zini Stadium for a clash with Cremonese.

Nerazzurri CEO Beppe Marotta recently gave his backing to manager Simone Inzaghi, who has come under fire for his team’s inconsistent results: “I think we’ve done a good job,” he said, “the coach and his staff have worked very well along with the squad. I believe that we can be competitive, entertain the fans, and do something great from here on.”

Sunday, aside from the Napoli-Roma clash, also features three further heavyweights in action, as AC Milan host Sassuolo, Juventus welcome Monza to the Allianz Stadium in Turin, and Lazio face a test at home against Fiorentina.

Monza manager Raffaelle Palladino knows his side faces a tough test against the Bianconeri but wants them to dig deep and prove a point in Turin: “Juve are definitely a top team. Still, we have to approach the match with a clear head and self-belief, and we’ll try to cause problems for them.”

