SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 29 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 12 to Monday 14 March 2022

This round in Serie A is all about the top three in the race for the title, with Napoli travelling to Verona, Internazionale will be away to Torino, and AC Milan are at home to Empoli. The Neapolitans, Nerazzurri and Rossoneri will all be chasing a three-point haul in what is arguably Europe’s most exciting major championship race in 2021-22.

One of the key men Napoli will be hoping spearheads their push for a first title in more than three decades is Nigerian Victor Osimhen. The Super Eagles star has had health and injury issues since heading to Naples in 2020, but he has still impressed with his goal-scoring acumen and manager Luciano Spalletti is convinced that there is more to come from the striker.

“Osimhen has the qualities and characteristics. It is we who have to improve in something to serve him,” said Spalletti, who wants his midfielders to feed the Nigerian quicker when in possession: “They don’t always go and dribble, we have to play the ball faster and put the defenders to go and defend on his qualities.”

Milan boss Stefano Pioli, meanwhile, also has a rising star in his ranks in the shape of Rafael Leao. The Rossoneri manager recently compared the Portugal international to French great Thierry Henry.

“I believe he can always do better, he must not be satisfied,” Pioli explained. “He reminds me of Henry, but it is true that Rafa must be himself. Leao is an extraordinary player, but he mustn’t rest on his laurels.”

Elsewhere in Italy for this round, capital city clubs Lazio and Roma will be at home to Venezia and away to Udinese respectively, while Atalanta will welcome Genoa to Bergamo – with the latter club desperate to claim some points in their fight against relegation.

Also keep an eye on Juventus, who have a tricky game away to Sampdoria. Bianconeri legend Alessandro Del Piero has called on manager Massimiliano Allegri to play with three forwards to boost their hopes of a top-for finish.

“At times, I see a Juve that will reach the Champions League in the end with [Paulo] Dybala and a centre-forward, with [Alvaro] Morata in the [Mario] Mandzukic role,” Del Piero said. “If Allegri has the ability to keep all forwards on the pitch, he must do so.”

Serie A broadcast details, 12-14 March 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 March

16:00: Spezia v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport OTT2

16:00: Salernitana v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Sampdoria v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: AC Milan v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 13 March

13:30: Fiorentina v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Verona v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

19:00: Udinese v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

19:00: Atalanta v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Torino v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 14 March