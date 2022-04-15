SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 33 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 15 to Monday 18 April 2022.

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is Napoli playing host to Roma at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the evening of Monday 18 April (with no matches scheduled for Easter Sunday, 17 April). With the Neapolitans still dreaming of winning the Scudetto, this could be a key decider for their ambitions, though Jose Mourinho’s Roma would love to put a spanner in the works.

Nonetheless, Napoli manager Luciano Spalletti is urging his team to seize the moment and hopes that Nigerian star Victor Osimhen can continue to bang in the goals: “Osimhen is a player with extraordinary potential. He has this remarkable change of pace, but sometimes he can go beyond his limitations. He is very strong in the air and we made more of those crosses into the box,” said the veteran tactician.

With Napoli only playing on Monday, champions Internazionale and arch rivals AC Milan will hope to get a jump with victories on the evening of Friday 15 April. The Nerazzurri will be away to Spezia at the Stadio Alberto Picco, while the Rossoneri welcome Genoa to the San Siro.

Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella says his team must “play until the end of the Scudetto”. He added, “This season is more difficult. There are more teams, but we are Inter and we must try until the end.”

The pick of Saturday’s matches sees Juventus at home to Bologna, with all eyes set to be on Paulo Dybala. The Argentine star is unsettled at the Bianconeri and manager Massimiliano Allegri has admitted that he does not know whether the attacker will be with the team next season.

“I don’t know if he will be a Juventus player or not, that is a matter for the club. We often talk with the club, it’s not just Paulo whose contract is running down, but also Bernardeschi, De Sciglio, Perin and Cuadrado,” said the manager. “My job is to do well in these final weeks of the season. I can evaluate players, but when it comes to contracts, what the players want, these are other elements.”

Serie A broadcast details, 15-18 April 2022

All times CAT

Friday 15 April

19:00: Spezia v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:00: AC Milan v Genoa – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 16 April

12:30: Cagliari v Sassuolo – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

14:30: Sampdoria v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

14:30: Udinese v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:30: Fiorentina v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

18:30: Juventus v Bologna– LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

20:45: Lazio v Torino– LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 18 April