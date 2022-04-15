SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 33 action from the Premier League, with matches scheduled to run on Saturday 16 and Sunday 17 April 2022.

This round of Premier League matches is truncated due to the FA Cup semifinals taking place at Wembley Stadium this weekend, leaving the race for the top four and the relegation battle as the main points of focus.

In the race for the top four, Arsenal will have the toughest test of the round as they head to Southampton for a clash at St Mary’s Stadium. The Gunners have made massive progress under manager Mikel Arteta, especially since the turn of the year, but the Spanish tactician is insisting that his side must continue to fight hard right to the finish line if they are to return to the UEFA Champions League.

“We have made progress and I am proud of the players, of the effort they have put in,” said Arteta. “But our goal has not yet been achieved. We need to keep the same fighting spirit, the same mentality to finish in the top four.”

Their main rivals in this regard, Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur, have home clashes against Norwich City and Brighton & Hove Albion respectively. The Red Devils and Spurs will both expect three points from those games.

Elsewhere, a key clash in the relegation battle sees Watford at home to Brentford. This meeting of the Hornets and the Bees is sure to be one with a sting in the tail, with the hosts at Vicarage Road desperate to get themselves out of the danger zone and break the cycle of being a ‘yo-yo’ club (one which seems to alternate between promotion and relegation every season).

“I must say remembering back to those Fulham days, where things looked really, really bleak with us with four games to go, I thought the crowd and the club were very, very good in what they call keeping the faith,” said Watford manager Roy Hodgson.

“To be honest, I don’t know what faith we had given them but they decided whatever it was they were going to keep it. And, as a result, their faith I suppose and their help did pull us through.”

Another club fighting for their Premier League lives are Burnley, who have a trip away to West Ham United and will be hoping the Hammers’ focus is on their UEFA Europa League adventure rather than domestic matters, while Newcastle United and Leicester City will meet at St. James Park for what should be an entertaining clash.

Premier League broadcast details, 16-17 April 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 16 April

13:30: Tottenham Hotspur v Brighton & Hove Albion – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

16:00: Manchester United v Norwich City – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 2

16:00: Southampton v Arsenal – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

16:00: Watford v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport Action

Sunday 17 April

15:15: Newcastle United v Leicester City – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Football

15:15: West Ham United v Burnley – LIVE on SuperSport Premier League and SuperSport Maximo 1

Postponed due to the FA Cup semifinals: