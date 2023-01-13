SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Napoli welcome Juventus to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the evening of Friday 13 January 2023.

While the Partenopei are looking to surge to a first Scudetto in more than three decades, the Bianconeri are working to ensure they finish in the top four and secure UEFA Champions League football for next season.

Manager Luciano Spalletti has explained how Kvicha Kvaratskhelia and Giacomo Raspadori provide the “unpredictability” to make Napoli so dangerous this season.

“Raspadori is very useful in helping the team, his deeper runs and then throwing himself forward behind the defensive line.”

He added, “We have Kvara available after that back injury. His greatest strength is when he runs at defenders, cuts inside and takes the shot. He has this sensibility, this quality of finding trajectories and runs that are really unpredictable.”

Meanwhile, Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri noted, “We have to get back on the right foot and we’ve been training well over the past few days. Our youngsters have done well so far this season, especially [Fabio] Miretti and [Nicolo] Fagioli and Iling-Junior. [Matisa] Soule is improving and [Enzo] Barrenechea showed well today. They have a bright future ahead of them and I’m happy with them.”

Key players

Victor Osimhen – The Nigerian forward has been the spearhead for most of Napoli’s outstanding campaign thus far. Oimhen’s pace and power are obvious threats, but his intelligence, link-play and ruthless finishing mark him out as a true world-class striker.

Adrien Rabiot – The French midfielder enjoyed an excellent 2022 World Cup and has carried that form back to the black and white of Juventus. He will hope to control the middle of the park and help the Bianconeri to a triumph in Naples.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Napoli and Juventus have met in 56 matches across all competitions since 1993, with the Bianconeri claiming 29 wins compared to 16 for the Partenopei, while 11 games have been drawn.

Last season Napoli claimed four points from their two meetings with the ‘Old Lady’, winning 2-1 in Naples in September 2021 and drawing 1-1 in Turin in January 2022.

Battles to watch

Luciano Spalletti v Massimiliano Allegri – Spalletti has got his team playing an unpredictable tactical system, while Allegri has struggled to find a similar spark for Juve – though this clash could be all the inspiration he needs.

Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa v Manuel Locatelli – The Cameroon midfield maestro offers potent running power from deep, but will also have to keep an eye on the energy and mobility of Locatelli, who is an important cog in the Juve machine.

Kim Min-Jae v Dusan Vlahovic – The Korean defender has been a revelation for Napoli this season, and he will hope to add his burgeoning reputation by quelling the threat of Juve striker Vlahovic come Friday night.

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 13 January