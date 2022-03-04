SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to a classic Serie A rivalry, as Napoli welcome AC Milan to the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona on the evening of Sunday 6 March 2022.

Both the Neapolitans and the Rossoneri are alive and well in the title race, making this very much a six-pointer and a key chance to gain ground on a direct rival for both of these teams – or for champions Internazionale to capitalise on both dropping points if it ends in a draw.

Milan manager Stefano Pioli will look to French striker Olivier Giroud to keep up his excellent form of late, as they head to southern Italy for this key showdown. “He [Giroud] had started the season very well, but had problems with his back and ankle, so needed time to get back into shape,” said Pioli. “He is a strong centre-forward, but the whole team did well and we must continue like this.”

Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti, meanwhile, believes just being in the title picture is a great achievement for his team: “The goal we set for this season was to get back into the top four,” he explained. “But we know that winning this match could catapult us towards another objective. It is a cool situation to be in… This is what we love and live for in this sport.”

Key players

Eljif Elmas – The Macedonian midfielder was the match-winner when these two teams last met – just one of several excellent performances the 22-year-old has put in this season to be one of the surprise packages in Napoli’s light blue.

Olivier Giroud – The veteran French defender provides goals, link play and huge experience for Milan. If Giroud has a good game, the Rossoneri almost inevitably prevail – even if he doesn’t get his name on the score sheet.

Head-to-head stats

In head-to-head stats, Napoli and Milan have met in 44 matches across all competitions dating back as far as 1993. The Neapolitans have claimed 14 wins compared to 13 for the Rossoneri, while 17 games have been drawn.

When the teams met in Serie A earlier this season, at the San Siro in December 2021, Napoli claimed a 1-0 away win thanks to a goal from Eljif Elmas.

Battles to watch

Luciano Spalletti v Stefano Pioli – Two pragmatic but thoughtful coaches, Spalletti and Pioli have transformed their respective clubs but need to go on and push for the Scudetto to really underline their work.

Andre Frank Zambo Anguissa v Franck Kessie – An all-African midfield battle, with Anguissa’s graft and grit coming up against the more cultured play of Kessie. The winner of this clash will lay the foundation for victory.

Victor Osimhen v Fikayo Tomori – Nigerian striker Osimhen has become a key source of goals for Napoli, but he’ll need to be at his sharpest best to evade the attention of the excellent Tomori in the heart of Milan’s defence.

Match broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 6 March