SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 27 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 25 to Monday 28 February 2022

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the meeting of Lazio and Napoli at the Stadio Olimpico. The Neapolitans are still scrapping to keep themselves in the fight for the Scudetto, while Le Aquile’s ambitions are all about European qualification for next season.

“We know the challenge that awaits us, it will be a very difficult and very complicated match, because each team has their own ambitions,” explained Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti. “Still, we will travel with the hope that we can come back to Naples with the three points – this is always the goal.”

With Napoli facing a testing game, title rivals Internazionale and AC Milan will look to ensure that they pick up a full haul of points for their clashes with Genoa (away) and Udinese (home) respectively.

Rossoneri manager Stefano Pioli recently revealed that a major part of his philosophy is ensuring that his player’s still retain a sense of joy in playing the game – even in the hyper-competitive world of elite-level football.

“Having fun is fundamental. That’s a thing that we look for. We try to be as serious as possible, committed and professional. But football is passion, enjoyment. When you train lads who are very young, you need them to put their enthusiasm on the pitch,” said Pioli.

Heavyweights Juventus, with star signing Dusan Vlahovic in tow, will fancy their chances of overcoming the challenge of Empoli. The Serbian striker says he and the Turin club have “similar DNA” and he is hopeful of becoming an idol in the famous Bianconeri colours.

“There were many rumours about foreign clubs, but the choice was easy because the club and I have a similar DNA. Fight and suffer when needed. I think it’s part of my mentality as well, so the choice was not difficult,” said the 22-year-old.

Elsewhere in Italy this round, Atalanta will host Sampdoria, Sassuolo will hope to get the better of Fiorentina, and Jose Mourinho’s Roma will face a test away to plucky Spezia at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Serie A broadcast details, 25-28 February 2022

All times CAT

Friday 25 February

19:45: AC Milan v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

22:00: Genoa v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 26 February

16:00: Salernitana v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Empoli v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Sassuolo v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 27 February

13:30: Torino v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Verona v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Spezia v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Lazio v Napoli – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 28 February