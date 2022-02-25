SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to continental club action from the CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup this weekend, with matches scheduled for Friday 25, Saturday 26 and Sunday 27 February 2022.

DStv and GOtv are the only true home of football in Africa, offering a range and depth of action that no other rival can match – it’s literally ‘Unbeatable Football’! If you’re going to spend your money on something, it may as well be on the best football in the world.

The action opens in the CAF Champions League on the evening of Friday 25 February, with South Africa’s AmaZulu hosting Algerian visitors ES Setif in Durban.

“We played well to beat Horoya and we were unlucky in our first loss to Raja [Casablanca],” said Usuthu coach Benni McCarthy. “It’s always tough to play away in Africa, but we are learning and growing as a team with every game.”

Saturday 26 February features a trio of CAFCL matches, including the all-Angolan clash between Sagrada Esperanca and Petro de Luanda in the early evening, followed by simultaneous night matches in North Africa, as Morocco’s Wydad Casablanca face Cairo giants Zamalek, and coach Pitso Mosimane has a reunion with South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns when they visit Egyptian heavyweights Al Ahly.

“It’s still too early to insist that any result now will be decisive,” said Zamalek coach Patrice Carteron. “But certainly we know the strength and quality of Wydad, a team with a great record in this competition. It will be a great battle between two determined teams.”

Sunday 27 February brings a trio of games from the CAF Confederation Cup, starting off in the early evening with Eswatini’s Royal Leopards hosting South Africa’s Orlando Pirates, and followed by more action in North Africa: Morocco’s RS Berkane take on Tanzania’s Simba SC and Zambian club Zanaco face Libya’s Al Ahly Tripoli.

“Tactical discipline will be important in deciding whether we are successful in this Confederation Cup,” said Simba coach Pablo Franco. “We are playing high-quality opposition and we must be at our maximum to execute our plans.”

No rival can compete with SuperSport’s coverage. Our viewers on DStv and GOtv enjoy an unrivalled selection of football from around the world!

Don’t miss the New Football Season on SuperSport on DStv and GOtv. Visit www.dstv.com and www.gotvafrica.com to subscribe or upgrade, and join in on the excitement. And while you’re on the move, you can stream matches on the DStv App.

CAF Champions League broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 25 February

21:00: AmaZulu v ES Setif – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

Saturday 26 February

18:00: Sagrada Esperanca v Petro de Luanda – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

21:00: Wydad Casablanca v Zamalek – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 4

21:00: Al Ahly v Mamelodi Sundowns – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3 and SuperSport GOtv Select 2

CAF Confederation Cup broadcast details

All times CAT

Sunday 27 February