SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 25 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Saturday 12 to Monday 14 February 2022

The top clash from this weekend in Serie A is the meeting of Napoli and Internazionale at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. This clash could prove to be a key one in the battle for the Scudetto, with the Neapolitans hoping to knock the Nerazzurri off their stride, while on the other hand a win for the defending champions would go a long way to securing a second successive crown.

Napoli star Hirving Lozano has already fired off a psychological shot ahead of the clash: “We’re playing for the Scudetto, not hide-and-seek. The season is still long. But we are strong and we must look as high as possible, even if Inter and Milan are going fast,” said the Mexican winger. “We can hold our own against Inter, in fact we’re stronger. Player by player, man for man, the value is higher here.”

With at least one of Inter or Napoli set to drop points, AC Milan will look to take full advantage with a three-point haul in their match at home to Sampdoria. The game at San Siro gives defender Pierre Kalulu the chance to continue his impressive form.

“If you play consistently, it does make it easier to perform better. I got along well with all my defensive partners and feel quite at ease in central defence,” said the Frenchman, who was originally signed as a right-back but has excelled in the heart of the backline.

Elsewhere, Atalanta and Juventus will resume their rivalry with a key clash at the Gewiss Stadium in Bergamo, with both teams fighting to earn a spot in next season’s UEFA Champions League. “I am glad because the lads are playing more like a team, understanding when to control the ball in defensive and attacking moments. We are getting there,” said Bianconeri manager Max Allegri.

Also keep an eye out for Jose Mourinho’s Roma, who swing from excellent to desperate depending on their mood – making them one of the most unpredictable and entertaining teams to watch. The Giallorossi will face a tricky clash away to Sassuolo at the MAPEI Stadium in Emilia-Romagna.

Serie A broadcast details, 12-14 February 2022

All times CAT

Saturday 12 February

16:00: Lazio v Bologna – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

19:00: Napoli v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 2 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Torino v Venezia – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 13 February

13:30: AC Milan v Sampdoria – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Empoli v Cagliari – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Genoa v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 3

16:00: Verona v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport Variety 2

19:00: Sassuolo v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 360 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Atalanta v Juventus – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Monday 14 February