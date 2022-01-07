SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 21 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run on Sunday 9 January 2022

This second round of Serie A action for the year 2022 is headlined by Internazionale playing host to Lazio in a key clash as far the former’s title hopes are concerned, with the Milan club looking to keep themselves on course for a defence of their Scudetto. Le Aquile, meanwhile, would just like to rise up the log and challenge for a place in Europe.

“What we experienced last year gives us a lot of awareness, we have a Scudetto on our chest, we have learned from our mistakes,” said Inter midfielder Nicolo Barella. “Then the coach, [Simone] Inzaghi, gave us a little more, maybe more calm, that helped us after two intense and difficult years that gave us so much satisfaction.”

Lazio boss Maurizio Sarri insists his side still has a long way to go before they can compete for a spot in the upper reaches of the log: “We are a team under construction, we will take it one day at a time. Once we are able to express ourselves at 100 per cent, then we’ll see what we can achieve, but we are nowhere near 100 per cent.”

Inter’s title rivals will all fancy their chances of claiming three points in this round, with Napoli at home to Sampdoria, AC Milan visiting Venezia and Atalanta away to Udinese. “I have seen a step forward in terms of mentality,” said Atalanta manager Gian Piero Gasperini. “Now the challenge is to maintain that and keep pushing forward.”

Another major match to look out for sees Roma and Juventus meet at the Stadio Olimpico, with neither team having managed to establish themselves as title contenders this season. The Giallorossi have fallen way off the pace after their promising start under Jose Mourinho, while the Bianconeri are very much in transition.

“We can’t seem to realise when it’s the time to play pretty and those 10-15 minutes we ought to play ugly, grit our teeth and push through,” complained Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri.

Serie A broadcast details, 9 January 2022

All times CAT

Sunday 9 January