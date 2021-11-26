SuperSport viewers on DStv and GOtv can look forward to Round 14 action from Serie A, with matches scheduled to run from Friday 26 to Sunday 28 November 2021.

The top clash from Serie A for this round sees Napoli welcome Lazio to Stadio Diego Maradona on the evening of Sunday 28 November, as they aim to keep up the form which has established them as one of the frontrunners for the Scudetto this season. The Neapolitans will again be looking to Victor Osimhen for inspiration, with the Nigerian even compared to greats George Weah and Marco van Basten by his manager.

“He [Osimhen] is similar to Weah, probably not as strong technically, but with the same quality”, Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti said. “He also reminds me of van Basten. Osimhen is young, and he can reach those levels.”

Another potential thriller on the cards sees Juventus and Atalanta meet in Turin on Saturday evening, with respective manager Max Allegri and Gian Piero Gasperini both hoping to see more consistency from their teams.

“We have not often had the identity of a Juventus team for the full 90 minutes of a game,” explained Allegri. “The intensity, the concentration… it takes time for these elements, but the players are working hard and it will come. We must be patient and trust in the process.”

Meanwhile, AC Milan have also continued their impressive showings under Stefano Pioli, with a first Serie A title since 2011 looking very much a possibility. This weekend sees them tested by a home clash with Sassuolo in which the Rossoneri must continue to “play with spirit”.

“We must be prepared to suffer in games when things do not work out exactly as we would like,” said Pioli. “It is important to play with spirit, show our togetherness and willingness to work for each other. Only this will bring success for us.”

The Italian top flight will also see Jose Mourinho’s Roma at home to Torino, Internazionale visiting Venezia, and the round opener is a relegation six-pointer between Cagliari and Salernitana at the Unipol Domus on Friday night.

Serie A broadcast details, 26-28 November 2021:

All times CAT

Friday 26 November

21:45: Cagliari v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1 and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Saturday 27 November

16:00: Empoli v Fiorentina – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

16:00: Sampdoria v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport OTT4

19:00: Juventus v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

21:45: Venezia v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 360, SuperSport GOtv Football and SuperSport GOtv Select 1

Sunday 28 November