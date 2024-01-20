AC Milan’s win at Udinese was briefly suspended on Saturday after alleged racist abuse from home fans towards Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan.

Maignan alerted the referee before leaving the pitch after the half-hour mark, followed by his teammates.

The incident took place shortly after Milan midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek had given the visitors the lead with a low first-time shot inside the post.

The Serie A match was restarted after about 10 minutes.

AC Milan posted on X: “There is absolutely no place in our game for racism: we are appalled. We are with you, Mike.”

France international Maignan, 28, was beaten three minutes later by a Lazar Samardzic shot before Florian Thauvin put Udinese in front in the 62nd minute.

But Milan snatched victory when substitute Luka Jovic netted a rebound with seven minutes left and Noah Okafor made it 3-2 in stoppage time from close range.

Milan are third in the table, six points behind leaders Inter Milan and four adrift of second-placed Juventus, who both have a game in hand.