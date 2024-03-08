Pasta and pizza are not the only greatest things to come out of Italy. Gear up for some quality Italian football in the form of the Serie A, that’s just what GOtv will cook up for their viewers. This round of football will be served hot, so it’s not one to miss!

Juventus are eyeing a second-place finish and will be facing Atalanta in the line-up of fixtures. It most certainly won’t be a walk in the park for the 36 time champions, because Atalanta are on their own mission to get back into the UEFA Champions League.

After a disappointing loss to Napoli last week, Bianconeri coach Massimiliano Allegri took the positives and is looking forward to the next match.

“These are steps of growth that the lads have to take: to not lose balance and read the phases of the game. It’s a pity about the result, there are many things to improve, but these games serve to gain experience; we played a squad with a very young average age, which is doing well. Next year these players would have grown up; now we have a direct clash with Atalanta, which is a very important match,” said Allegri.

As for Inter, they will continue their quest for gold as they take on Bologna away from home. It could be a tricky one for the title challengers as their opponents also have their eyes on a top-four finish.

Nerazzurri head coach Simone Inzaghi made some comments on the fact that his team has had a “perfect” 2024, only grabbing wins on their way.

“We need to continue playing with speed, aggression, and determination,” he mentioned.

Another intriguing matchup features Fiorentina hosting Roma. Daniele De Rossi and Vincenzo Italiano, two extremely talented young managers, are hoping to lead their respective teams into European competition.

De Rossi is keeping a calm mindset despite praises about the work he’s been doing at Roma and has urged his players to maintain focus.

“If we felt satisfied we would be making a big mistake. The objective remains the Champions League, we cannot allow ourselves to feel satisfied yet,” he said.

To top it off, GOtv will also be serving AC Milan and Lazio matches as they play hosts to Empoli and Udinese respectively. And the fight against relegation continues as Caligari go up against Salernitana and Sassuolo face Frosinone.

As mentioned earlier, these matches will be hot and ready to enjoy for GOtv subscribers. Don’t want to miss out? Go ahead and sign up!

Serie A broadcast details

All times CAT

Friday 8 March

21:45: Napoli v Torino – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Saturday 9 March

16:00: Cagliari v Salernitana – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Bologna v Internazionale – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Genoa v Monza – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Sunday 10 March

13:30: Lecce v Verona – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

16:00: AC Milan v Empoli – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

19:00: Juventus v Atalanta – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

21:45: Fiorentina v Roma – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360

Monday 11 March

21:45: Lazio v Udinese – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Select 1 and SuperSport Maximo 360