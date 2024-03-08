It’s getting to the business end of the season and the Premier League is unmissable for staunch football fans. The good news is that GOtv will bring its valuable subscribers all the action from the English top-flight, courtesy of SuperSport.

The race for the title is extremely close, and a key clash between challengers Liverpool and Manchester City will take place on Sunday 10 March as a potential decider at Anfield. The Reds are currently facing somewhat of an “injury crisis” but have still been able to grab positive results in their matches. Mohamed Salah could make his return against City, much to the delight of the fans.

Jurgen Klopp is not getting too cocky despite having won the Carabao Cup recently and his team are still in the running for three other competitions.

“If you asked me 12 days ago if it was possible to win all four, I would have said no,” said the Liverpool boss. “But the boys made it happen.”

Arsenal are still very much in the title race and it would be favourable for them to capitalise should Liverpool and City manage to take points off of each other. It would be in the Gunners’ best interest to win their match against Brentford regardless when they host them in the earlier kick-off.

Manchester United will host Everton, who are battling against relegation in Saturday’s early fixture. The pressure on Red Devils manager Erik Ten Hag is mounting and he was recently put on blast by former footballer turned pundit Michael Owen.

“I said it a couple of months ago about getting rid of Ten Hag. I think they should. It’s not all the manager’s fault, of course not. The players go out and play. His signings have been pretty average,” said Owen.

Crystal Palace will face-off against Luton Town, as both teams are also avoiding the dreaded drop.

GOtv will also bring viewers more Premier League action as more tasty matches will be in store as Wolverhampton Wanderers host Fulham, Tottenham Hotspur will travel to face an in-form Aston Villa and Monday night will be the cherry on top as Chelsea and Newcastle United are set to battle it out at Stamford Bridge.

Premier League broadcast details

All times CAT

Saturday 9 March

14:30: Manchester United v Everton – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:00: Crystal Palace v Luton Town – LIVE on SuperSport Blitz

17:00: Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

19:30: Arsenal v Brentford – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Sunday 10 March

15:00: Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

17:45: Liverpool v Manchester City – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League

Monday 11 March

22:00: Chelsea v Newcastle United – LIVE on SuperSport GOtv Premier League