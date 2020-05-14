Serie A plans to resume its season on June 13 if Italy’s government approves.

The league’s general assembly met on Wednesday via video conference and approved the date for resumption “in accordance with government’s decisions and medical protocols.”

Clubs in the Italian top-flight returned to training earlier in May but players can only train individually.

Serie A was suspended on March 9 with 12 full rounds and four outstanding fixtures still to play.

Juventus, chasing their ninth consecutive Serie A title, are top of the league, a point ahead of Lazio.

Teams will be able to train collectively from Monday.

Italy has been one of the countries worst affected by coronavirus, with a number of players having become infected.

Last week, three Fiorentina players and three members of the club’s support staff tested positive for coronavirus, while a Torino player also tested positive.