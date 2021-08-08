The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), on Friday, paraded a 35-year-old alleged serial rapist, Kola Mogaji, for defiling a four-year-old girl.



Kọla, who is said to be a fashion designer and a resident of Oja Ago area of llorin, was arrested after the mother of the victim alerted the command’s office when she noticed some abnormality in her child.



According to the NSCDC’s spokesman in Kwara State, Babawale Zaid Afolabi, the suspect has a pending case in court in which he was being accused of having canal knowledge of a three-year-old girl some months ago.

“The suspect can be categorised as a serial rapist because this will be the second rape case preferred against him while we are still carrying out further investigations about his rape escapades.

“After medical examination, it was discovered that some semen was found in the private part of the girl.”



Mr Mogaji admitted to having had carnal knowledge of the poor and innocent girl, who he said usually comes to his shop.

“The situation is worrisome. The guy is on bail. He is already in court for a rape charge. Now he has been caught in the act again,” Mr Afolabi said.

He said the state commandant, lskilu Ayinla Makinde, has ordered for a full-scale investigation into the matter and appealed to parents, especially mothers, to take adequate care of their children during and after the ongoing school’s long vacation.