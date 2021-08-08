Two herbalists are in police grips for murdering, dismembering and using the body parts of a man for money rituals.

The herbalists, Faseun Afolabi and Fadare, were arrested on their way to sell one hand of the victim to another suspected ritualist.

Confessing their crimes to the police, 40-year-old Faseun stated they did not hunt and kill the victim, Ayo, rather, he came to their den for money rituals.

However, he declined to help Ayo, stating that he had never performed money rituals, but produces herbal medicine, solely.

“Ayo came to my place for a money ritual and I told him it’s hard but he insisted on it. I approached my friend, Fadare who told me that we can use the boy for our own money ritual,” he narrated.

After Fadare gave him that advice, they cultivated a plan on how to murder and dismember Ayo for their own gain.

“Fadare called one man called Taye and he gave the boy one medicine. I held his leg while Faseun held his hands; Taye strangulated him till he died. I was given his two hands and the heart. I sold one hand for N20,000 while I gave out the other hand and the heart for free,” Faseun narrated.

In his own confession, Fadare said he used the deceased’s head and legs for money ritual.