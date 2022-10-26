The shirt worn by Sergio Aguero as he scored his famous last-gasp goal to win Manchester City’s first Premier League title is going under the hammer.

The striker’s goal in the 93rd minute against QPR on 13 May 2012 secured City’s first league title in 44 years.

It was due to go up for auction in May but was withdrawn due to “unforeseen circumstances” never fully explained.

The unwashed and champagne-stained number 16 shirt is expected to fetch at least £20,000.

The match-winner, four minutes into stoppage time, clinched City’s 3-2 victory, ensuring Aguero’s team beat rivals Manchester United to the Premier League title.

It was Manchester City’s first league title since 1968 with the goal widely held to be one of the Premier League’s greatest, and prompting broadcaster Martin Tyler’s famous “Aguerooo!” commentary line.

The striker, who won 15 major trophies in 10 years with City and is the fourth-highest scoring player in Premier League history with an impressive 184 goals in 275 games, recently unveiled a statue marking the tenth anniversary of the goal.

Aguero, who retired in December 2021 to protect his health, previously described the goal as “the best moment of my life”.

The shirt is due to go for auction at Hansons Auctioneers in Etwall, Derbyshire, on 3 November.

David Wilson-Turner, Hansons’ head of sports memorabilia, said: “It was arguably the most important goal in the club’s history.

“Former Manchester City player Mario Balotelli asked Aguero for the shirt as a souvenir but left it behind with his bag.

“It was obtained by a former Manchester City kitman who donated it the National Football Shirt Collection which loans sporting memorabilia to museums.”

Image caption: Aguero described the goal as “the best moment of my life”

Collection owner Neville Evans, from Wales, added: “After Balotelli left the stadium without his bag – and the shirt – the items were transferred to the club’s training ground.

“However, they were never claimed.

“After some time had passed, the former Manchester City staff member who found the shirt gifted it to the National Football Shirt Collection via my curator.

“I never planned to sell it but my curator is currently undergoing medical treatment.

“The auction proceeds will be shared between him and two charities important to him, Testicular Cancer UK and the Stroke Association.”

Charles Hanson, owner of Hansons, said: “Some football fans may recall the Aguero shirt being offered for sale earlier this year.

“Bids were pouring in, but due to unforeseen circumstances it had to be withdrawn.

“Now there is nothing to stop any keen collector making it their own.”