Former Senegal striker, El Hadji Diouf, has arrived in Ghana ahead of the launch of Asamoah Gyan’s autobiography.

The book entitled, Le-Gyan-diary, has aroused interest from all over Africa.

The event takes place at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra at 6 pm on Saturday, 30 2022, attended by past and present footballers, and coaches including former Chelsea legend Didier Drogba.

Speaking on arrival, Diouf stressed the importance of footballers writing books and even revealed he had his own book on the way.

“In 50 years’ time, we probably will not be here to tell our own stories so it will be very important to have this written down so the younger generation can know about us,” as quoted by Citisports.

Former Senegal captain El Hadji Diouf landed in Accra ahead of Saturday's autobiography launch for Asamoah Gyan.



Happy to say I'll be doing the red carpet for the event. pic.twitter.com/dGJqHGEQAx — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) April 29, 2022

President Kurt Simeon Okraku will join cores of African football legends, top officials, administrators and CAF President, Dr Patrice Motsepe for the launch of the Memoir of Ghana legend and former Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan, GFA understands.

The Guest of Honor will be H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, President of the Republic of Ghana.

The book will also be launched in Kumasi (Ghana) as well as in the United Arab Emirates and in the United Kingdom.

