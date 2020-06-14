The cause of death of the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of the Sekondi/Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Anthony Kobina Kurentsir Sam, has been revealed.

According to President Nana Akufo-Addo, his late appointee died after being infected with the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19). https://www.adomonline.com/sekondi-takoradi-mayor-dies-weeks-after-his-driver-tested-positive-for-covid-19/

Mr Sam reportedly died Friday afternoon after a short illness weeks after his driver reportedly tested positive for COVID-19.

News went viral that he died of the virus but family sources debunked the assertion.

However, President Akufo-Addo, while addressing the country for the 11th time on measures his administration is putting in place to fight Covid-19, said the statesman died of the virus.

He eulogised the late Sekondi/Takoradi MCE and commended him for ensuring social distancing in markets under his jurisdiction.

“May his soul rest in perfect peace; in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the resurrection and we shall all meet again,” he added.