Sekondi Eleven Wise clinched promotion to the Access Bank Division One League in the most dramatic style as Paa Samson Graham scored in the dying embers of the game to seal a precious 1-0 win over Nsuopun Fidelity in the finals of the Western Region Division Two Super Middle League.

The forward stole the show with a world-class header five minutes into regulation time to send their travelling supporters into spontaneous jubilation.

In an exciting contest at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa, Eleven Wise had to withstand an onslaught from their opponents in the second half, in particular.

But Samson Graham pounced in the dying embers of the match to dash Nsuopun Fidelity’s dreams and secure a return to the second-tier of Ghanaian football.

The Western Show Boys, the second oldest Football existing Clubs in Ghana after Hearts of Oak, will participate in Zone Two of the Access Bank Division One League next season.

Western Region Football Association chairman, Simon Ehumah, and Medeama SC President, Moses Armah presented the medals to the finalists at the Akoon Community Park in Tarkwa.