The District Chief Executive (DCE) of Sefwi Akontombra in the Western North Region, Yawson Amoah, is said to have been arrested by the Crime Unit of the Regional Police Command.

This is in connection with an allegation of kidnapping the former DCE of the area, Emmanuel Appiah Kubi.

The Regional Commander, DCOP Ernest Kirk Akrasi Mensah, has tagged the report as false, explaining that it was an invitation and not an arrest and detention.

He told Adom News’ Augustine Boah that Mr Amoah was invited to give his statement on allegations of using his official vehicle with registration number GC-2033-18 for kidnapping.

Earlier reports indicated that former DCE Appiah Kubi was picked up at his residence on Thursday, March 3, 2022 at about 9:00pm after incidents of political differences on their polling station elections.

The release continued that “Yawson Amoah is currently in the custody of the Western North Regional police command assisting in investigations for further actions.”