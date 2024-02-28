Between 2017 and 2022, the government disbursed a total of GH¢300,385,317.52 in judgement debt.

This is according to information released by the Ministry of Finance in August 2023.

The payments were made to more than 60 individuals and organizations, as detailed in the updated report on judgement debt payment.

The sums ranged from a few thousand cedis to over GH¢50 million, with the highest amounts allocated to corporate entities.

For instance, in 2017, Albert Osei received GH¢279,412.83; Daniel Nii Quartey and John Addai were paid GH¢35,300.00; Madam Martha Wood received GH¢306,800.00; NDK Financial Services Limited obtained GH¢29,510,855.06; Moses K. Yeboah was granted GH¢157,596.91; Asmona Limited was allocated GH¢2,400,000.00; Yaw Eliasu & 57 Others were awarded GH¢502,025.61, and Vacuum Salt Product Limited received GH¢57,202,751.00 in judgement debt.

The breakdown of payments is as follows:

2017:

Albert Osei – GH¢279,412.83

Daniel Nii Quartey and John Addai – GH¢35,300

Madam Martha Wood – GH¢306,800

NDK Financial Services Limited – GH¢29,510,855.06

NDK Financial Services Limited – GH¢20,000,000

Moses K. Yeboah – GH¢157,596.91

Asmona Limited – GH¢2,400,000

Yaw Eliasu & 57 Others – GH¢502,025.61

Vacuum Salt Products Limited – GH¢57,202,751

2018:

M/S Jubilee Tractors and Assembly Plant Ltd – GH¢30,912,310.44

Benjamin Osei Afeng – GH¢26,568

Francis Donkor – GH¢23,775

W.O.1 (Rtd) Adjei Boadi – GH¢92,373

Ex-Workers of the SFC – GH¢891,002.50

Richard Peprah – GH¢290,000

Stephen Arthur – GH¢800,000

J.W.K. Asigbe & 22 Others – GH¢2,134,757.28

Felix Kwame Ferka – GH¢49,541

NDK Financial Services – GH¢50,000,000

Balkan Energy Limited – GH¢67,023,490.17

M/S Electrical Engineering – GH¢850,000

2019:

First Love Church – GH¢136,500

Benedicta Tamakloe – GH¢2,550

Nana Yaw Agyei – GH¢1,020

Mr. & Mrs. George Williams – GH¢7,142.55

Chude Mba – GH¢3,771,957.26

Madam Theresa Tinkorang – GH¢3,510,000

State Housing Company Ltd – GH¢143,677

Samuel Adumoah Okwei and 2 Others – GH¢808,169.81

Ideal Finance Limited – GH¢5,412,279.60

Nana Namoakah Arizie III – GH¢176,500

Check details here