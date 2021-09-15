Former player of the Black Stars, Augustine Arhinful, has raised concerns about why the Technical Director of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), is not a member of the three-member committee set up to find Ghana a new head coach.

A three-member committee, made up of the Vice President of GFA, Mark Addo, Upper East Regional Football Association Chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and Dr Randy Abbey have a few hours left to find the Black Stars a new Head Coach and Assistant.

But Mr Arhinful says he is surprised the Technical Director of the Black Stars, who will be very instrumental in the search for a new coach, has been left out of the committee.

Speaking on the Pulse show with Aisha Ibrahim, Mr Arhinful said the absence of the Technical Director could affect the quality of the work of the three-member committee.

“My surprise is why the Technical Director of the football association is not part of the committee because we are talking about technical matters here. At least he should have been part of that committee. I just hope that members tasked to find the coach would do a good job and bring us a competent man who would give us the results we expect otherwise whoever is in charge should also be taken up,” he said.

