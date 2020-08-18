Hitz FM and JoyNews‘s presenter Catherine Opoku-Asamoah, popularly known as King Kady, has won the award for On-Air personality of the Year in West Africa at the just ended Scream All Youth Awards 2020.

On August 16, 2020, the award body, Scream Awards held its 2020 virtual edition and King Kady beat 10 other nominees to emerge winner of the prestigious award.

The nominees included Victa Pepple (Rhythm FM), Sato EDK (Soundcity FM), Lanre Shonubi (Hot FM) and Kae (Soundcity FM).

Adjele Doku (Hitz FM), Jah Super (Urban FM), Melody Hassan (City FM), Sakadeli (R2FM), Debs Xtra (Max FM) and Blessing Baraka (Soundcity FM) formed part of the nominees who battled for the On-air Personality of the Year.

The awards ceremony, which is in its 7th year held annually in Nigeria, is to recognise the youth with focus on entertainers and entrepreneurs who have been outstanding in their field of work.

After receiving the award, King Kady took to her Instagram page to thank her followers and loved ones saying: Yaaaaayyyyy WE WON… thank you sooo much guys. Thank you @screamawards …thanks to everyone that voted. I appreciate.