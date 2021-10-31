Scrap dealer dies in explosion at SSNIT Premier Towers

One person has died following an explosion that occurred at the Premier Towers premises of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The unfortunate incident occurred on October 30, 2021.

The blast, according to management, was caused by two gas cylinders which were being used to cut an old metal garbage container into pieces by two scrap dealers.

This resulted in the death of one of the scrap dealers, leaving the other severely injured. The latter is receiving treatment at a hospital.

Management has assured that the necessary precautions are being put in place to ensure the safety and security of staff and clients at the premises. Security agencies have also taken up the matter and are investigating the cause of the said incident.

In view of this, all workers are to report to work on Monday, November 1, 2021, since the incident, according to management, is not expected to affect the conduct of business at the Head Office.