Scores rendered homeless as fire destroys homes at Sofoline in Kumasi

Scores have been rendered homeless after fire destroyed some homes at Sofoline in Kumasi, Ashanti Region.

The incident happened late Friday night.

A three bedroom house and two units of one bedroom apartments were destroyed by the fire.

About five shops in the area were also affected.

It took intervention of the Ghana National Fire Service to prevent the fire from spreading.

Public Relations Officer for the Fire Service in Ashanti Region explained that, “when we got there we realised the fire was well alight, so we had to quickly call in another fire station to help douse the fire.”

He explains investigations have commenced to establish the cause of the fire.

“Information we have gathered from the ground suggests it started from cooking that was left unattended,” he explained.

Persons who lived in the homes are stranded.

Kwame Asare, who is a carpenter in the area, explains the impact on his business: “I was called to come back to work because the place had caught fire.



“We lost sets of furniture due for delivery and other materials we had bought”.