Scores are reported injured after a tipper truck run into Asamankese lorry station, Friday.

According to reports, the truck failed its brake, veered off the road and run into the busy lorry station.

An eyewitness, Philip McCain, who spoke to Adom News said the truck is suspected to have failed its brakes.

He said aside from dragging some cars along, it also rammed into over 10 vehicles loaded with passengers.

“Many vehicles were destroyed and the passengers were also injured and were rushed to the hospital for medical attention,” he added.

Mr McCain said some of the passengers were feared dead due to the severity of their injuries.