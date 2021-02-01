Celebrated blogger, Ameyaw Debrah, has joined Scooper as its new Editor-in-Chief and brands ambassador.

Mr Debrah, who is the founder of AmeyawDebrah.com, signed a one-year deal with the news outlet and is expected to help use his expertise and push the brand to the next level.

The Humans Relations Manager for Scooper, Anita Korankye, at the signing ceremony said they were delighted to have the celebrated and award-winning blogger on the team.

“We are happy to have him as part of the brand. He is going to be the Editor-in-Chief, do some training and bring his expertise on board.

“For us, it’s a big deal for us and we are happy to have him on board,” she added.

Mr Debrah, after signing the deal, said he was excited to join Scooper and ready for the new challenge.

“I am more than happy to join and try to elevate Scooper to the next level. I am excited for the challenge.

“When I was approached to join Scooper, I was excited.

“I have worked for several news portals and for me to join Scooper, it’s exciting and I’m happy to be on this platform.

“I have accepted the challenge and I hope to do my best to move this to the next level,” he added.

(left) Ameyaw Debrah signing his contract

What is Scooper?

Scooper is a subsidiary of Transbyt Technology Ghana Limited and has been operating for more than a year now in five different African countries, namely Ghana, Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and Ivory Coast with headquarters in China.

It capitalises on the importance as well as the numerous opportunities provided by the new media to provide credible and objective news and video content to the general public.