The School Feeding Caterers Association is calling for an overhaul of the secretariat over what they described as a grand scheme to milk the state for the personal gains of a few.

According to them, about 510 ghost schools received GHC12 million as payment for the 2019/2020 academic year while the real caterers are not receiving payments for work done.

“Since the first term of the 2019/2020 academic year, the secretariat has been paying schools which are not on the feeding programme.

“It is estimated that over GH¢12.9 million was paid to over 510 schools across the country which are not on the school feeding programme,” Madam Aboagye alleged.

A spokesperson for the Association, Caroline Aboagye, at a press conference stated the situation was worrying and must be stopped immediately.

ALSO READ:

She said “139 schools in the Volta Region, 41 in the Ashanti, 43 in Eastern, 10 in Western North, 59 in Ahafo, 33 in Greater Accra, 11 in Western, 9 in Bono, 30

in Central, 12 in Northern, 11 in Bono East, and five in the Upper West regions had been smuggled into the payment system of the feeding programme.”

She further appealed to President Nana Akufo-Addo to probe the activities of the Coordinators and Directors at the Secretariat, the national, regional, and district levels.