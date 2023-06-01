A scary dashboard camera footage has served as proof of attacks some online-hailing ride drivers have been subjected to in recent times.

In a social media debate, some riders have revealed how they come face-to-face with death at the hands of some robbers posing as passengers.

An evidence was shared on Twitter of a robbery that was caught on footage in a community believed to be Teshie Maamli.

An unsuspecting rider was attacked at knifepoint at about 4:00am by two unmasked men under the pretext of being passengers.

One of the robbers approached the rider as Emmanuel and managed to convince the driver he is the same ‘Samuel Ike’ who hailed the ride.

Upon giving the permission to enter the backseat, he was joined in by the second robber who immediately launched the attack.

They pulled a knife on the rider while requesting for him to hand over his phone.

The reluctant rider, amid screams for help, attempted to fight off the robbers.

The two-minute footage ended with the rider chasing the robbers while alerting the community of the development.

Watch video below: