The Savelugu Police in the Northern Region have intercepted two containers of rosewood at Diare on the Tamale-Bolgatanga highway.

Police sources indicated the rosewood, which has been banned, was loaded from Yagaba in the Northeast Region.

One person was arrested on Saturday at a Police checkpoint on the highway.

The driver and one other occupant of the truck with registration number, GN 411-14 abandoned the vehicle and fled while a man, who later came to claim ownership of the consignment, was arrested.

ALSO READ:

He has, however, been granted inquiry bail at the Regional Headquarters.

The truck is currently parked at the Savelugu station, pending the next step from the forestry department.