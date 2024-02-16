A new National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) office has been commissioned and handed over to the regional health authorities in the Savannah Region.

The inauguration ceremony, presided over by the Savannah Regional Minister, Saeed Muhazu Jibril, underscored the critical importance of the newly established facility in improving access to healthcare for residents of the region.

During his address at the ceremony, Minister Jibril spoke on the need for diligent maintenance of the new facility to ensure its effectiveness in serving the healthcare needs of the community.

He urged the management of NHIS to prioritize the upkeep of the infrastructure, adding that proper maintenance is essential for the facility to fulfill its intended purpose of providing quality healthcare services to the people of the region.

Acknowledging the support of the government, Minister Jibril expressed gratitude on behalf of the residents of the Savannah region for the various infrastructure projects that have been initiated in recent times.

He highlighted the significance of these developments in improving the overall well-being of the people and reiterated the government’s commitment to investing in healthcare infrastructure to meet the needs of the populace.

The commissioning ceremony was graced by many including CEO of NHIS and Minister designate for Health, Dr. Bernard Okoe-Boye.

Dr. Okoe-Boye handed over a brand new vehicle and introduced the Experience Stand initiative aimed at addressing complaints and issues promptly within healthcare facilities.

In his remarks, Dr. Okoe-Boye assured residents of continued support from the NHIS in improving healthcare services and reducing the prevalence of the cash and carry system.

He commended the chief of Damongo and elders for their role in encouraging residents to register with the Health Insurance scheme, emphasizing the importance of universal healthcare coverage in promoting the well-being of the community.

Chief Dauda Mahama, the Savannah Regional Director of NHIS, expressed gratitude to the leadership of NHIS for the provision of the new facility.