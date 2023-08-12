Former Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino scored a debut hat-trick in the opening game of the Saudi Pro League season as Al-Ahli beat Al-Hazm.

He headed in a cross and then slotted in at the back post after a great ball from former Manchester City winger Riyad Mahrez after 10 minutes.

The Brazilian bundled in a third after his initial header was saved.

Al-Hazm had briefly made it 2-1 with Vina lobbing Edouard Mendy after the keeper had gifted him the ball.

Firmino, Mahrez and ex-Chelsea keeper Mendy were three of the many big names who have moved to the Saudi Pro League for this new season.

The weekend’s other games are spread over the next three days.

Al-Ahli and Al-Hazm were the top two in the Saudi second tier last season, winning promotion. Al-Ahli were one of four teams taken over by the country’s Public Investment Fund this summer, and have recruited heavily, but Al-Hazm do not have any household names.

Former Roma defender Roger Ibanez, ex-Barcelona midfielder Franck Kessie and former Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin were among the other players making their Saudi league debuts for Al-Ahli.