Saudi Arabia has declared Wednesday, November 23, 2022 a public holiday after historic win over Argentina in the ongoing 2022 World Cup.

Herve Renard’s side fought back to record a 2-1 win over the South American side on Tuesday at the Lusail Stadium in Doha.

Lionel Messi scored Argentina’s first goal from a penalty kick in the tenth minute of the match, before Saudi Arabia later scored their first goal by Saleh Al-Shehri in the 49th minute.

On the 53rd minute, Salem Al-Dosari scored a beautiful curller to seal the win for the Asian side.

King Salman bin Abdulaziz

Following the win, the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz, has directed that there would be a holiday for all employees in the public and private sectors and students at all educational levels according to SPA, Saudi Arabia’s official news agency.

This isn’t the first time a public holiday has been declared after a World Cup win.

Cameroon’s stellar performance against Argentina in the opening match of 1990’s tournament – often referred to as one of the biggest upsets in football history – also saw a holiday declared in Cameroon the very next day.