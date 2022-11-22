The Minority Members on the Parliamentary Finance Committee has said they will not entertain any further loan proposal from the government.

Their position, they said, is due to the state of affairs with respect to Ghana’s debt.

The Minority has, therefore, rejected and says it will not be part of any deliberation with respect to loan acquisition.

At the Committee’s sitting to consider loan applications totalling USD $500 million, it said it doesn’t understand why the government will think of doing such a thing.

To the Minority, the reasons for those loans are not clear and with the debt situation of the state currently, it will not be expedient to secure more loans.

Speaking in Parliament, the Member of Parliament for Asuogyaman and Member of the Committee, Thomas Ampem Nyarko, said though the Minority was not against loans in its sense, Ghana has no business entering into loan agreements now.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Communications, Mrs Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, said the Majority will continue to engage the Minority.

She said although the Minority has a point the purpose of the loan ought to be considered.