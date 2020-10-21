Chairman of Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, is calling on The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and the African Union to intervene in the political crisis in Nigeria.

According to the legislator, mediation will be the best mechanism to reduce the tension of the protests and reported killings in Nigeria.

In the absence of mediation, Mr Annoh-Dompreh opined interim measures that should be taken include to speak to the conscience of people to remain calm while authorities find proper resolution measures.

However, pressure has been mounted on President Nana Akufo-Addo, who doubles as the Chairman of the subregional group ECOWAS to speak. But, Mr Annoh-Dompreh disclosed he will intervene soon and at the right time.

RELATED

He said he is aware of some diplomatic efforts from President Akufo-Addo to deal with the impasse; that is, speaking less and doing more.

To him, the President is having ongoing significant consultations and is doing the needful backstage.

Another member of the Committee, Patrick Yaw Boamah, believes President Akufo-Addo will only speak if there’s credible intelligence, review, information and advice from his ECOWAS secretariat.

Listen to Mr Annoh-Dompreh’s explanations: